Azerbaijani, Turkmen people are bound together by deep-rooted fraternal traditions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Our peoples are bound together by deep-rooted fraternal traditions, which have grown even stronger during the years of independence, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a one-on-one meeting with Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich,

Welcome to Azerbaijan. I extend my sincere greetings to you. I am confident that your visit will make a significant contribution to the development of the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Our peoples are bound together by deep-rooted fraternal traditions, which have grown even stronger during the years of independence. We enjoy successful cooperation across numerous areas, and both our countries pursue independent policies with a confident outlook toward the future. The historical ties between us form the foundation of our current relations, and I am certain that your visit will provide new impetus to our partnership. We have achieved significant progress in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, including transport and energy, and, of course, today we will exchange views on future cooperation.