Hanoi set to host upcoming Azerbaijan-Vietnam intergovernmental commission meeting

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The third session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam will be held in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on July 17, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The session is scheduled to take place following the first meeting of the Azerbaijan–Vietnam Joint Business Council and a business forum between the two countries on July 16.

The agenda includes discussions on cooperation in trade and economy, energy, culture, agriculture, tourism, transportation, education, and other sectors. The parties also plan to review the current state of economic and commercial relations and explore investment opportunities.