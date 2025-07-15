Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia approve co-op agreement on plant protection and quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine between the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” was approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Plant Protection and Quarantine" between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on April 28, 2025 in Riyadh.