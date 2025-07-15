Kazakhstan takes initiative on CHP projects as Russian commitment wavers

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. Kazakhstan has begun building a CHP (combined heat and power) plant in Kokshetau independently but is awaiting a response from Russia regarding the financing of other plants, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government briefing, Trend reports.

“So far, we have not received definite information on the provision of targeted, cheaper financing from the Russian side. Regarding Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk, we are also waiting for a response from the Russian side. If there is no response, we will also consider options for independently implementing the projects,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar announced problems faced by Russia in financing the construction of three CHP plants in Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan is capable of carrying out the projects in Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk independently.

“Kazakhstan’s budget can handle it. ‘Samruk-Energy’ uses market mechanisms. The CHP plants are also business projects. After commissioning, they will generate revenue and repay the investments made,” he noted.



Today, the Government of Kazakhstan held a meeting to discuss the results of socio-economic development and the execution of the national budget for January–June 2025. A media briefing is currently being held following the session.