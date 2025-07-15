Azerbaijan sets pace in computing hardware with latest production stats

Azerbaijan’s computer manufacturing sector shows strong growth in the first half of 2025, with notebook production rising 58.4% and desktop output more than doubling year-on-year. The sector contributed products worth 128.3 million manat ($75.4 million), highlighting its expanding role in the country’s electronics and electrical equipment industry.

