Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

Politics Materials 15 July 2025 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a message on its social media accounts in honor of Türkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day, Trend reports.

"July 15, 2016 — a historic day when the brotherly people of Türkiye stood firm in defense of their statehood and national will.

We honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives to stop the coup attempt on that day with deep respect and gratitude," the post reads.

The statement also highlights that the unity and determination of the heroic Turkish people created an inspiring story — a powerful contribution to peace, stability, and the protection of shared values.

"Happy Democracy and National Unity Day, dear Türkiye," the message concludes.

Latest

Latest

Read more