EFSD forecasts robust economic growth for Tajikistan through 2027
Photo: Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development
The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) forecasts steady economic growth for Tajikistan, with real GDP expected to rise by 6.7 percent by 2027. Despite a dip in early 2025 investment, strong consumer demand, rising wages, and increased exports are driving sustained expansion.
