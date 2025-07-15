Azerbaijan unveils latest trade turnover figures with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $118.4 million in the period from January through May of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this indicator decreased by $84.5 million or 41.6 percent compared to the same period of last year. The volume of trade turnover between the countries from January through May 2024 amounted to $203.03 million.

The value of Azerbaijan's exports to Turkmenistan in the reporting period amounted to $19.2 million. This is by $12.7 million, or 40 percent, less than a year earlier. In the corresponding period of 2024, this amount equaled $32.01 million.

Over January-May this year, imports from this country amounted to $99.2 million, which is $71.763 million or 42 percent less than a year earlier. Thus, over January-May last year, the value of imports from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan reached $171.01 million.

Over the reporting period of the current year, Azerbaijan's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to 0.17 percent of total exports, and imports amounted to 1 percent of total imports.

Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with foreign countries to the amount of $20.9 billion over the reporting period. This figure is $2.5 billion, or 13.7 percent more than in the same period last year. Of the foreign trade turnover, $11 billion was exports and $9.9 billion was imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 1.2 percent and imports increased by 36.5 percent. This resulted in a surplus of $1.03 billion in foreign trade. This is by $2.8 billion or 3.7 times less than the annual figure.