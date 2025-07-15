Latvia’s PM meets Ukrainian leaders during official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa is on an official working visit to Ukraine on July 15, following an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

During her visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with top Ukrainian officials and participate in a ceremony marking Ukraine’s Statehood Day.

“I had the honor of attending a ceremony recognizing Ukraine’s heroes, including families of soldiers who have fallen in defense of their country’s freedom. It was deeply moving to witness a wife receiving her husband’s award while holding their child — a powerful reminder of the human cost of war,” said Prime Minister Siliņa following the event.

“At this ceremony, I saw what it truly means to be Ukrainian and how bravely men, women, and young people are defending their homeland — both on the front lines and behind them,” she added.

In Kyiv, Prime Minister Siliņa also held discussions with U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The two exchanged views on international support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining consistent engagement.

“We also discussed the development of the latest U.S. sanctions package, which is being coordinated with the European Union and is expected to have a strong impact,” noted Siliņa.