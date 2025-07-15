Albania discloses June inflation rate
Albania’s annual inflation rate reached 2.4 percent in June 2025, driven largely by rising food, housing, and recreation costs, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics. While consumer prices dipped slightly compared to May, key categories like oils, vegetables, and dairy products continued to see significant year-on-year increases.
