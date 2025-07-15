Azerbaijan gears up for weekend auto show at Flag Square (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ An adrenaline-filled motorsport event titled "Legends of the Night" will take place at the State Flag Square, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) in partnership with Baku City Circuit Operations Company and Caspian Event Organisers on July 19, Trend reports.

The event will feature the iconic US Legend Cars, known for their high speeds, sharp maneuvers, and fierce competition. These vehicles will race head-to-head, offering the audience a spectacle of excitement and skill.

The karting championship will showcase the talents of the fastest and most gifted drivers aged 12-15, presenting a unique experience for young participants and a source of great entertainment for parents and motorsport fans alike.

The evening’s energy will be further amplified by a local drift show, promising powerful performances and dynamic stunts.

In addition to racing action, relaxation and entertainment zones will be available to visitors throughout the venue.

Those wishing to witness this unforgettable night of speed and excitement can purchase tickets on the iTicket.az website.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel