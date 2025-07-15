Iran proposes creation of research center within SCO to counter unilateral sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ Iran proposes the establishment of a research center within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) aimed at countering the impact of unilateral sanctions, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states today in China, Araghchi stated that strategies can be coordinated within this framework to confront illegal economic sanctions, maintain banking systems, and protect trade flows among member countries.

The FM also emphasized that a permanent mechanism can be created for research, documentation, and coordination to respond to violations of member states' sovereignty, provocative actions, and military aggression.

Araghchi further proposed the establishment of a Regional Security Assembly within the SCO, involving the defense and security institutions of member states, to examine threats such as terrorism, radicalism, organized crime, and cyberattacks.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization currently includes nine member states — China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran — as well as three observer states: Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia.

