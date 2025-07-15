Uzbekistan highlights SCO 2035 strategy and regional cooperation in China's Tianjin

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced that the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council convened in Tianjin, China, praising the country’s effective chairmanship and warm hospitality toward the participants, Trend reports.

“We believe that the SCO 2035 Development Strategy, the Tianjin Declaration, and the practical initiatives in trade, transport, and security to be adopted at the upcoming Summit at the Heads of State level will serve the benefit of our broad region,” Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his social media platform.

“As global challenges grow, unity within the SCO family is more important than ever. Uzbekistan stands ready to work with all member states for a peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected future,” he added.

Established by China and Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic, international security, and defense alliance with a Eurasian focus. Covering over 24 percent of the world’s land area (65 percent of Eurasia) and home to 42 percent of the global population, it is the largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population. As of 2024, the SCO’s combined nominal GDP accounts for approximately 23 percent of the global total, while its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) represents about 36 percent of the world economy.