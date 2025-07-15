U.S. to drive slower non-OPEC+ oil growth through 2025 - IEA

Global oil supply from non-OPEC+ producers rose by 450,000 barrels per day (b/d) in June, reaching 54.6 million b/d, according to the latest outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The increase was driven by the return of Canadian oil sands upgraders following maintenance, as well as seasonal gains in biofuels.

