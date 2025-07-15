U.S. to drive slower non-OPEC+ oil growth through 2025 - IEA
Global oil supply from non-OPEC+ producers rose by 450,000 barrels per day (b/d) in June, reaching 54.6 million b/d, according to the latest outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The increase was driven by the return of Canadian oil sands upgraders following maintenance, as well as seasonal gains in biofuels.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy