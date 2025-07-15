Kazakhstan’s National Bank reports surge in international reserves in 1H2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves reached $112.3 billion by June 2025, up 7.4 percent since January, with gold and foreign exchange reserves rising 13.5 percent to $52 billion. The National Fund’s assets increased 2.6 percent to $60.3 billion, supported by $3.42 billion in receipts and $5.89 billion transferred to the budget.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy