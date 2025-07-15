Kazakhstan’s National Bank reports surge in international reserves in 1H2025

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves reached $112.3 billion by June 2025, up 7.4 percent since January, with gold and foreign exchange reserves rising 13.5 percent to $52 billion. The National Fund’s assets increased 2.6 percent to $60.3 billion, supported by $3.42 billion in receipts and $5.89 billion transferred to the budget.

