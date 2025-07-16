Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan interstate relations can be characterized by brotherhood, good-neighborliness, and cooperation - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. In general, if we were to characterize the current level of Turkmen-Azerbaijani interstate relations, I would define them in three words: brotherhood, good neighborliness, and cooperation, said Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

We rely on a solid historical foundation, the commonality and kinship of our two peoples, mutual understanding of the need for each other, a clear vision of the strategic prospects for partnership, and a willingness to use our combined political, economic, and resource potential for the benefit of our peoples and states, their well-being, and prosperity,'' he noted.