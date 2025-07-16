Kazakhstan expands SEZ Aktau Seaport with new industrial and logistics zones

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 16. The boundaries of the special economic zone (SEZ) "Aktau Seaport" have been stretched a bit further, Trend reports.

By the resolution dated June 10, 2025, the Government of Kazakhstan amended the regulation on the SEZ Aktau Seaport.



"The special economic zone Aktau Seaport is located in the Mangystau region and covers the administrative-territorial boundaries of the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen, as well as the Munaily, Karakiya, and Tupkaragan districts," the document states.

Furthermore, the SEZ operates as a designated port-based special economic zone. The expanse of the Aktau Seaport has been augmented from 3,656.1719 to 4,407.503 hectares.



The Aktau International Airport has been integrated into the Special Economic Zone. The strategic economic zone territorial framework has undergone a comprehensive revision.



The SEZ territory includes the following areas:

Port zone—656.3543 ha;

Industrial zone—2,021.1487 ha;

Logistics zone—1,730 ha.

New target indicators have been set for the SEZ, calculated through 2052:

Total investment volume—980 billion tenge (about $1.86 billion) (previously 590 billion tenge, about $1.12 billion);

Volume of production of goods and services (works) in the SEZ—1,600 billion tenge (about $3.04 billion) (previously 640 billion tenge, about $1.22 billion);

Number of participants (companies)—150 units (previously 80);

Number of jobs created in the SEZ—5,800 people (previously 4,300);

Share of Kazakh content in the total volume of production in the SEZ—83 percent (previously 78 percent).

The resolution came into force on June 10, 2025.

