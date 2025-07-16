Lublin Triangle ministers to discuss security and cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Today, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, will take part in a meeting of the Lublin Triangle in Lublin, Poland, alongside his counterparts — Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Trend reports.

The ministers will discuss the current security situation in Ukraine and the wider region, as well as possibilities for deepening trilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of security. A special focus will be placed on strategies to counter hybrid threats.

In addition, the meeting will include discussions on continued support for Ukraine, and further collaboration in economic, cultural, and academic fields within the Lublin Triangle framework.