Estonia sustains its reputation as top innovator in EU

Photo: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia

Estonia has emerged as the fastest-growing innovator in the EU, with a 30% rise in its innovation index since 2018, driven by strong venture capital investment and a robust research ecosystem. Despite this progress, the country faces challenges in boosting labor productivity and high-tech exports, prompting renewed focus on increasing private-sector R&D funding to sustain growth.

