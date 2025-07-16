Estonia sustains its reputation as top innovator in EU
Photo: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia
Estonia has emerged as the fastest-growing innovator in the EU, with a 30% rise in its innovation index since 2018, driven by strong venture capital investment and a robust research ecosystem. Despite this progress, the country faces challenges in boosting labor productivity and high-tech exports, prompting renewed focus on increasing private-sector R&D funding to sustain growth.
