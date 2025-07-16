Azerbaijan sees expansion in agricultural sector loan portfolio

As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ lending to the agricultural sector grew by 17% year-on-year, reaching 1.8 billion manats ($1.1 billion), despite a slight monthly dip. This reflects increasing financial support for agribusinesses amid broader credit growth, with total business loans making up more than half of the national loan portfolio.

