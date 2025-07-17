Azerbaijan's SOCAR and UAE's Esyasoft sign smart gas network agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A contract has been signed between "Azerigas" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the UAE's Esyasoft Holding LTD company on the design, construction, and commissioning of a smart gas network, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The main goal of the project is to increase operational efficiency in the field of gas distribution in Azerbaijan, optimize costs, reduce existing gas losses, as well as increase customer and citizen satisfaction with the services provided by the "Azerigas" PU through the application of advanced smart gas management system technologies.

The project will cover a period of approximately 14 years, taking into account the installation of 2.5 million smart meters and the stages of supporting the system. During this period, an investment of $480 million is planned. This investment will enable the digitalization of the network, the installation of smart pressure and temperature sensors, the creation of a "Digital Solutions Lab", the training of employees on advanced technologies and the organization of international experience exchange, the application of artificial intelligence, ensuring information security by placing data in the Government cloud, as well as the establishment of a control center equipped with modern technologies.

Consumers will receive advantages such as more accurate calculations, real-time usage monitoring, rapid problem resolution, remote service, and easy access to consumption data through digital platforms.

This agreement, which is a continuation of the cooperation agreement signed between SOCAR and Esyasoft Holding LTD within the framework of COP29 held in Baku last year, was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, "Azerigas" PU General Director Azer Mammadov, and Esyasoft Holding LTD CEO Bipin Chandra.

