Ukraine confirms Shmygal's appointment as defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada has voted for the appointment of former Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as the country's new defense minister, the statement of Ukrainian mass media said, Trend reports.

A total of 367 MPs voted in favor of Shmygal's appointment as chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; only 3 MPs voted against, 10 MPs abstained.

Thus, Shmygal's appointment to this position has been confirmed. It is worth noting that until now, the country's defense minister has been Rustam Umerov (since September 2023).

The Verkhovna Rada also approved Andrii Sybiha for the post of foreign minister. Sybiha's appointment was supported by 271 MPs.