Kazakhstan reports domestic machinery meets majority of tractor and harvester demand
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported that Kazakhstan’s domestic manufacturers now meet up to 90 percent of demand for tractors and combine harvesters, supported by a preferential leasing program.
