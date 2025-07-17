Central Bank of Azerbaijan explores Islamic finance co-op with AlHuda Center (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan explores Islamic finance co-op with AlHuda Center

Economy Materials 17 July 2025 17:37 (UTC +04:00)

Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Aliyar Mammadyarov, has met with Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of the AlHuda Center for Islamic Banking and Economics, Trend reports via the CBA.

The meeting focused on current economic trends, strategic initiatives outlined in the “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026,” and necessary regulatory reforms to support the advancement of Islamic banking in the country.

The sides also discussed potential areas for future cooperation.

