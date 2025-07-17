Serbian armed forces maintain key pontoon bridge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Minister of Defense Bratislav Gašić visited today members of the Serbian Armed Forces pontoon bridge units who have built a bridge over the Great Morava River near Svilajnac, in the immediate vicinity of the main bridge where traffic has been suspended, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

During the tour, River Flotilla Commander Captain (Naval) Darko Stričić briefed the Minister of Defence, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff, Lieutenant General Tiosav Janković, about maintenance tasks that are being done on the pontoon bridge. Minister Gašić spoke with the service members who are responsible for the safety of the bridge and the pedestrians and motor vehicles crossing it.

He thanked the members of the Serbian Armed Forces who are involved in this task on a daily basis and emphasized that our military has once again demonstrated readiness to help citizens, as it has always done.

- We are aware of the importance of this pontoon bridge, which helps the residents of Svilajnac and the surrounding area to manage their everyday activities. The military will provide assistance to citizens whenever needed, because the military and the people have always been one - stressed Minister Gašić and praised the good work of River Flotilla members, who are carrying out this task conscientiously and dedicatedly.

The 109-meter-long pontoon bridge provides crossing for passenger vehicles, motorcyclists and pedestrians, while buses and freight vehicles are being diverted to alternative routes.

Minister Gašić was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Head of the Office of the Minister of Defence, Colonel Nikola Matović, and the Chief of Staff of the Army Command, Colonel Grujica Vuković.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel