Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi strengthen financial oversight links with MoU agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (FSRA), Trend reports via the CBA.

The agreement will deepen collaboration between the two institutions across financial technologies, capital markets, and other relevant sectors. The memorandum also envisions the exchange of expertise and information, as well as the organization of training, seminars, research visits, and professional development activities.

This cooperation is expected to play a crucial role in adopting advanced regulatory practices and learning from international experience.

Moreover, the agreement establishes a legal framework to strengthen strategic partnerships while fostering sustained dialogue and joint initiatives. These efforts are set to support the improvement of regulatory expertise and promote the sustainable development of the financial sectors in both countries.

