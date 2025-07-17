President Ilham Aliyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at Creativity Center in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition at the Creativity Center in Shusha, restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The building, considered one of Azerbaijan’s significant architectural monuments, originally served as the caravanserai of Agha Gahraman Mirsiyab oglu. Restoration work, launched by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2022, returned the structure to its original appearance. The Creativity Center officially opened to the public on May 10, 2023.

The exhibition features rare photographs, documents, and video materials highlighting National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s contributions to the social, economic, political, and cultural development of Karabakh. It also includes images from his visits to Karabakh and various meetings and events he attended.

A pivotal chapter in the history of Karabakh and East Zangezur began in 1969, when, despite difficult historical circumstances, the National Leader initiated comprehensive reforms across all sectors of life in the region. One of his strategic initiatives - the commissioning of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway in 1979 - strengthened economic and infrastructural ties between Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan, marking a key historical achievement.

Will be updated