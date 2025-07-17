North Macedonia, UK explore new opportunities in trade and infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, has begun a working visit to London, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, together with the Minister of Defense, Vlado Misajlovski, he held a meeting with the Parliamentary Undersecretary of State and Minister for Services, Small Business, and Export at the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, Gareth Thomas.

The meeting focused on the potential to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on deepening collaboration in investment, increasing trade exchange, cooperation in infrastructure projects, and improving and modernizing healthcare capacities.

The importance of joint growth and prosperity for the development of bilateral relations was also confirmed, along with a commitment to work together toward achieving these goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel