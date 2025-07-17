Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia to sign cooperation package during upcoming state visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 17. Preparations are underway for the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Kyrgyz Republic, scheduled for July 20, Trend reports, citing the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, President Khurelsukh will hold bilateral talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, as well as with Toraga of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, a series of high-level events will be held in accordance with the protocol of a state visit. A package of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed, aimed at expanding cooperation in various sectors.

In parallel with the political dialogue, a Kyrgyz-Mongolian business forum will take place to explore new trade and investment opportunities. A cultural concert featuring artists from both countries will also be held, underlining the growing people-to-people ties.

The visit is expected to mark a new stage in the development of strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.