IFC supports small businesses and women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: International Finance Corporation/Facebook
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing up to $3 million in Kompanion Bank to enhance access to finance for micro and small enterprises in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative prioritizes support for women-owned businesses and climate-related projects, aiming to boost economic growth, job creation, and financial inclusion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy