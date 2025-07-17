IFC supports small businesses and women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan

Photo: International Finance Corporation/Facebook

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing up to $3 million in Kompanion Bank to enhance access to finance for micro and small enterprises in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative prioritizes support for women-owned businesses and climate-related projects, aiming to boost economic growth, job creation, and financial inclusion.

