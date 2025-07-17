Azerbaijan cuts natural gas imports in 5M2025
Azerbaijan significantly cut its natural gas imports by over 30% in both volume and value during the first five months of the year, bringing in nearly 200 million cubic meters worth around $30 million. At the same time, gas exports rose to over 10 billion cubic meters, generating nearly $4 billion in revenue.
