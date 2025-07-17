Azerbaijan nearly doubles non-oil exports to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $19.3 million to Uzbekistan in the period from January through May 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this figure is $9.3 million, or 1.9 times more than the same period of 2024.

Over the first 5 months of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan amounted to 1.37 percent of total exports.

Thus, in the reporting period, Uzbekistan ranked 10th among the countries that purchased the most non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through May 2025 amounted to $214.8 million.

According to the report, this equals $145.8 million, or 3.1 times more than the indicator for the same months of 2024. During the reporting period, trade turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to 1.16 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $19.7 million to Uzbekistan from January through May of this year. This is about $9 million, or 1.8 times more than for the same period of 2024.

In addition, Azerbaijan carried out import operations worth $195.1 million from Uzbekistan in the period from January through May 2025, which is an increase of $136.9 million or 3.3 times compared to the previous year.