Azerbaijan bids to join new international public finance evaluation team

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts has submitted its candidacy to become a member of the newly established Forecasting and Public Finance Evaluation Working Group, said Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Baku, Gulmammadov highlighted the Chamber’s motivation and expectations for joining the working group.

“We believe that sharing knowledge and skills in auditing fiscal risks and government challenges, as well as learning from experiences in this area, will be a significant contribution to the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the chairman said.

He added that besides being a member of ASOSAI, the Chamber has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), and the People’s Republic of China. These MoUs involve seminars, knowledge exchange, training, and capacity-building activities.

“This year, we have agreed to conduct parallel audits with Kazakhstan, with the agreement expected to be signed and confirmed by the end of September.

We also plan to renew our MoU with the Republic of Türkiye. Within the cooperation framework, we have finalized the audit results related to expenditures on the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. Additionally, parallel audits on climate change and agriculture are planned,” the chairman emphasized.

