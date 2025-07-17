Baku hosts 62nd meeting of ASOSAI Governing Board (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) is taking place in Baku, hosted by the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As part of the event, a joint meeting between ASOSAI and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) is also planned.

The gatherings are expected to bring together heads and delegations from supreme audit institutions across the regions.

Key topics on the agenda include public sector responses to climate change through audit, as well as the use of AI in audit practices. Presentations and discussions will focus on the latest developments and challenges in the field.

