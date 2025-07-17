Azerbaijan divulges total car imports in 1H2025

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 51,727 cars worth $960.7 million. This marks a 22.2% increase in volume and a 23.3% rise in value compared to the same period last year. Most imports were passenger vehicles, totaling over 47,000 units.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register