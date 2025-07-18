Iran elevates non-oil exports to Turkmenistan

In early 2025, Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan increased by over 13% in value and 5% in volume. Exports reached nearly 364,000 tons worth about $125 million, up from 346,000 tons worth $110 million last year. Key products included agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical goods.

