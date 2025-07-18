Kyrgyzstan’s financial stability triggers sharp decline in food loans
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Food security and financial confidence have significantly improved, with 80 percent of families now feeling financially stable and 86 percent confident in food access. Hunger indicators and economic anxiety have also dropped sharply.
