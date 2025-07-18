Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye see notable decline

In early 2025, Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye fell over 30% in value and nearly 38% in volume. Exports reached 1.52 million tons worth $937 million, down from 2.44 million tons worth $1.34 billion last year. Key exports included agricultural and petrochemical products.

