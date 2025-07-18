Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye see notable decline
In early 2025, Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye fell over 30% in value and nearly 38% in volume. Exports reached 1.52 million tons worth $937 million, down from 2.44 million tons worth $1.34 billion last year. Key exports included agricultural and petrochemical products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy