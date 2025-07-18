Iran's product imports from Turkmenistan take nosedive

In the first quarter of this Iranian year, Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan dropped sharply by 66% in value and 60% in volume. Imports totaled 1,520 tons worth $1.82 million, down from 3,820 tons worth $5.34 million last year. Key imports included petroleum coke, cotton, and fabrics.

