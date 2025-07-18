Samruk-Energy, POWERCHINA join forces to modernize Kazakhstan’s energy sector
Photo: Samruk Energy
A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Energy visited China to meet with leaders of major state energy firms, including POWERCHINA. They discussed ongoing and future joint energy projects, focusing on renewable energy initiatives totaling 810 MW in Kazakhstan and the conversion of Almaty’s CHP-2 plant from coal to gas.
