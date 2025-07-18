Kazakhstan expands renewable energy capacity in 1H2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan generated 4.2 billion kWh of electricity from renewable sources, a 7.2 percent increase year-on-year. Total electricity production reached 62.2 billion kWh. The Ministry of Energy continues efforts to ensure energy security and promote sustainable, green technologies.

