Morocco aims to boost energy co-op with Azerbaijan through imports, joint ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Morocco is interested in importing oil and gas from Azerbaijan and sees potential for launching joint ventures in the energy sector, Alaoui Aziz My Idriss, Head of the Cooperation Department at the Moroccan Court of Accounts, told Trend.

Speaking during the joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) in Baku, Aziz praised Azerbaijan as a dynamic, fast-growing economy and a regional leader.

“We are pleased to discover a country like Azerbaijan with a vibrant economy and strong potential. It is an emerging economic power in the region,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the visa-free regime between the two countries, Aziz noted that it paves the way for stronger tourism and business ties.

“There are many untapped areas of cooperation, especially in tourism. The visa-free regime allows our economic partners easier access to Azerbaijan’s market. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s tourism industry can explore Morocco’s appeal as a major North African destination.

Morocco expects to welcome around 18 million tourists this year and we hope that Azerbaijani travelers will be among them. In addition, Morocco is set to host two major international sporting events — the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup in 2030. The influx of visitors anticipated for these tournaments is expected to generate significant investment opportunities, including for Azerbaijani economic stakeholders,” he said.

Turning to future cooperation, Aziz expressed hope that Morocco can import Azerbaijani oil and gas and collaborate on joint energy projects.

“Morocco has ambitious plans for the future, and we are hopeful about establishing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector. Morocco is open to importing oil and gas from Azerbaijan, and there is strong potential for launching joint ventures in this field.

We also see promising opportunities for collaboration in the area of renewable energy, with initiatives outlined through to 2030.

In addition, Morocco is an emerging player in the automotive industry. Azerbaijani businesses could consider importing vehicles from Morocco, where we currently lead Africa in both automobile manufacturing and exports.

We produce fully assembled vehicles based on French and Japanese models, and export them to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These vehicles could just as easily be supplied to the Azerbaijani market as well,” Aziz added.

