Azerbaijani PM congratulates newly appointed Ukrainian counterpart

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov congratulated Yulia Svyrydenko on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Ukraine on July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

In his congratulatory letter, Asadov noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are based on deep historical ties and positive traditions, and expressed satisfaction with the current level of interstate cooperation.

He also voiced confidence that the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine will continue to develop and expand successfully in the future.