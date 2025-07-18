Azerbaijan’s nitrogen fertilizer exports soar to record highs in 1H2025

Azerbaijan exported 316,900 tons of nitrogen fertilizer worth $92.4 million in the first half of 2025. This marks a 75.7% increase in value and a 17.2% rise in volume compared to the same period in 2024. Nitrogen fertilizer made up 0.72% of total exports and 5.27% of non-oil exports.

