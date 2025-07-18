Azerbaijan sees decline in electricity export revenues for 1H2025
From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan exported 679.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity, generating $38.5 million in revenue. This marks a 26.5% decrease in volume and a 24.5% drop in value compared to the same period last year. Electricity exports accounted for 0.4% of total exports and 3.2% of non-oil exports during this time.
