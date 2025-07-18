Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange vows to become regional organization in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) may become a regional organization in 2030-2032, BSE Chairman of the Management Board Ruslan Khalilov told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, it's possible to move forward in this direction in the stages covering 2030 and beyond.

"However, for the first strategic period, the fundamentals of the market should be formed in Azerbaijan. We have already understood these strategic stages and must be able to manage them.

When we say becoming a regional exchange, we mean the Caucasus region and partly the territories close to Asia.

We cannot say all of Central Asia, because this region is still in the distant future and requires more time. Exchanges with great potential operate here. To reach this stage, it's necessary to use long-term strategies," the chairman added.

