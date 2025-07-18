Major bitumen deal signed at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange
Turkmenistan sold oil road bitumen grade BND 60/90 during exchange auctions held on Thursday. The product, manufactured by Turkmennebit, was among 14 deals registered last week at the national exchange.
