PashaPay and ASAN Service organized AI training for media representatives (PHOTO)

PashaPay – Azerbaijan’s leading fintech company, known for its widely-used m10 app and its role within the Bir ecosystem – in collaboration with the ASAN Innovative Development Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized a training session for journalists on the topic “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Media Practice” in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press.

The training took place at the Quba Regional “ASAN Service” Center and brought together around 60 journalists representing leading media outlets from across the country. During the session, participants were introduced to the practical applications of artificial intelligence in areas such as fact-checking, media analytics, monitoring of social media trends, and visual content creation.

The theme and purpose of the training align with PashaPay’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, which emphasizes the use of AI not only in technological and financial sectors but also in initiatives aimed at enhancing public awareness and digital literacy.

Such initiatives aim to support media professionals in adapting to rapidly evolving technologies and encourage the responsible and effective use of AI tools in their work.

About PashaPay

PashaPay, part of the Bir ecosystem, is a leading fintech platform offering users innovative, fast, and secure financial solutions through its m10 digital wallet and MilliÖn payment terminals. The company has also prioritized the development of cashless payments and the expansion of innovations in the field of financial technologies in the country.

www.pashapay.az