Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Other News

Azerbaijani gymnasts take top spot as World Cup series season champions

Other News Materials 18 July 2025 20:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnasts take top spot as World Cup series season champions
Photo: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Azerbaijan’s acrobatic gymnasts Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov have been declared winners of the World Cup series for 2025 by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The men’s pair achieved consistently strong results throughout the series, competing in World Cup stages held in Purs (Belgium), Burgas (Bulgaria), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Rzeszów (Poland).

Based on the total points accumulated across these events, the Azerbaijani gymnasts secured the highest ranking in the overall standings.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more