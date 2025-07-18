Uzbekistan sees strong rise in remittances from overseas

From January to June 2025, Uzbekistan saw a significant surge in remittances from abroad, reaching $8.2 billion—a 27 percent increase compared to last year. With Russia continuing to be the main source, growing inflows from Europe, the UK, and the US highlight shifting patterns in labor migration and money transfers. This article explores the key drivers behind this rise and how different remittance channels are evolving.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register